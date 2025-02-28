Travis Kelce becomes 'better man' after dating Taylor Swift: Source

Travis Kelce's life changed after dating the pop star Taylor Swift.

An insider told Life & Style that Taylor brought out the best in Travis, and their romance has made him "become a better man."

“Travis has had girlfriends before, but none that he tried to impress the way he has with Taylor,” the source said.

“Taylor comes first in his life. This is a big deal for Travis,” added the confidant.

Recently, Jason Kelce also talked about Taylor's impact on his brother Travis' life while appearing on the Fitz & Whit podcast.

"One of the things I love so much about Travis is that he never grew up, like, he was like Peter Pan, and like, the Lost Boys," said Jason, adding he's "growing up now."

“It’s changing, and I think that sometimes, you get people in your life that maybe get that out of you, and that’s a good thing,” added the former NFL player.

For those unversed, Taylor and Travis began dating in the summer of 2023.