 
Geo News

Jack Whitehall dishes on exciting updates of Brit Awards 2025

Brit Awards will take place on March 1, 2025 at The O2 Arena in London

By
Web Desk
|

March 01, 2025

Jack Whitehall dishes on exciting updates of Brit Awards 2025
Jack Whitehall dishes on exciting updates of Brit Awards 2025

Jack Whitehall is returning to British Record Industry Trust awards show  for the fifth time.

During an interview with Sun, the Bad Education actor has dished on exciting plans for an upcoming BRIT Awards 2025.

“I know Sam Fender and Jade will be up for it,” the English comedian began by saying.

On March 1, Sam Fender and Jade Thirlwall will perform at BRIT 2025 awards, which will take place in London.

“They’re always up for a laugh and don’t take themselves too seriously, " he told the outlet. “Charli XCX is great too, and she’s the big story of the year. I’ll throw in some Brat jokes.”

Referring to the death of Liam Payne, Whitehall continued, “It’s really lovely that we have this moment within the show to pay tribute and remember him. I have lots of really great memories of Liam.”

One Direction’s former member Payne died in October 2024, at the age 31 after falling from a hotel balcony in Argentina.

Before concluding, the 36-year-old actor lauded, “He was always game for fun. I filmed some sketches with him – not everyone is up for that, but he always made time.”

Charli XCX makes shock decision despite success: ‘no music'
Charli XCX makes shock decision despite success: ‘no music'
Kristin Davis didn't want to split with Alec Baldwin for THIS reason
Kristin Davis didn't want to split with Alec Baldwin for THIS reason
David and Victoria Beckham cheer up son Romeo over Versace ramp walk
David and Victoria Beckham cheer up son Romeo over Versace ramp walk
Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne display strong friendship bond
Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne display strong friendship bond
Liam Payne's girlfriend Kate Cassidy makes social media comeback
Liam Payne's girlfriend Kate Cassidy makes social media comeback
Pete Davidson called 'unpredictable' by 'Riff Raff' costar Jennifer Coolidge
Pete Davidson called 'unpredictable' by 'Riff Raff' costar Jennifer Coolidge
Michelle Trachtenberg found support in boyfriend Jay Cohen before her death
Michelle Trachtenberg found support in boyfriend Jay Cohen before her death
Gene Hackman and wife's death investigation reveals new data
Gene Hackman and wife's death investigation reveals new data