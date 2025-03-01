Meghan Markle set to reveal 'her hand in the game' with Netflix show

Meghan Markle is clearly working hard to establish her presence as an influencer and businesswoman.

Five years post the infamous Megxit, the Duchess of Sussex, who recently renamed her brand As Ever, is gearing for the launch of her Netflix series, With Love, Meghan.

The show will see the former royal invite "friends and famous guests to a beautiful California estate, where she shares cooking, gardening and hosting tips."

However, royal butler Paul Burrell, who worked for Princess Diana from 1987 till her death in 1997, revealed his thoughts on Meghan competing in the rather tough category of lifestyle.

In a conversation with Prime Casino, he stated, "It's the Meghan Show. And this is a tough area to compete in, in America, because America is filled with the best hosts you can possibly have. Whether she's good enough or not, the public will judge her. We're waiting to see what she's got and whether she can pull it out of the bag.”

"People may warm to her," Paul added.

"However, the royals are on a safe ship in calm waters, whereas Harry and Meghan have been in choppy seas for quite some time and you can't actually continue that. You can't. Something has to give. I'm eager to watch it and to see what she's going to produce. I'm not so sure I want to buy her jam, but I think it's going to be interesting to watch. Meghan will have to reveal her hand in this game of poker because Harry's already revealed his. We haven't yet seen Meghan's,” he further mentioned.

"This Netflix show, which will be aired now in March, I think will go ahead. I think she'll be judged by that, but let's not forget, she's an actress. She can act this role, but she can fall back on those acting skills. I doubt very much whether she'll become a new Martha Stewart because she doesn't have the lifestyle skills unless there's somebody behind her, feeding her the lines as an actress would expect,” Paul concluded of Meghan Markle’s upcoming Netflix show, With Love, Meghan.