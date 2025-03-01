'Ehsaas Ramzan' transmission begins on Geo TV

"Ehsaas Ramzan" programme includes Sehri and Iftar specials, thought-provoking series, and delicious food segments. — Screengrab/Instagram/@harpalgeotv

Like every year, Geo TV continues its tradition of special "Ehsaas Ramzan" transmissions during the holy month of Ramadan.

This year's programme includes Sehri and Iftar specials, two thought-provoking series, and delicious food segments.

Each Sehri will feature nutritious and tasty recipes, while Iftar will bring exciting flavours.





Viewers will also watch Season 2 of "Umm-e-Ayesha," which highlights the importance of patience, and "Kurulus Osman," a Turkish historical series.

The popular drama "Makafat" returns with its 7th season.

Additionally, 7th Sky Entertainment, produced by Abdullah Kadwani and Asad Qureshi, will air a new drama serial "Aas Paas" every night at 9pm from the 1st of Ramadan, promising to bring smiles to viewers' faces.