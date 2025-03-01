'Ehsaas Ramzan' transmission begins on Geo TV

March 01, 2025
Like every year, Geo TV continues its tradition of special "Ehsaas Ramzan" transmissions during the holy month of Ramadan.
This year's programme includes Sehri and Iftar specials, two thought-provoking series, and delicious food segments.
Each Sehri will feature nutritious and tasty recipes, while Iftar will bring exciting flavours.
Viewers will also watch Season 2 of "Umm-e-Ayesha," which highlights the importance of patience, and "Kurulus Osman," a Turkish historical series.
The popular drama "Makafat" returns with its 7th season.
Additionally, 7th Sky Entertainment, produced by Abdullah Kadwani and Asad Qureshi, will air a new drama serial "Aas Paas" every night at 9pm from the 1st of Ramadan, promising to bring smiles to viewers' faces.