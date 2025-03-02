Prince Diana would be ‘grief stricken' over sons, claims lover

Princess Diana would be devastated over Prince William and Prince Harry’s fight, says her former lover.



The former Princess of Wales, who famously dated James Hewitt after her separation from King Charles, would be upset over her kids in a hostile relationship.

He said: "Any mother would be grief-stricken over the separation we've seen between Harry and Wills. Do you think she would have been able to make a rapprochement possible?"

James answered that in his view, Diana would have put her best foot forward in trying to bring about a reconciliation. "I think any mother would be worried and concerned about such a rift, as you put it. And she'd do her best to try and get them together," he said.