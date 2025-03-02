Katy Perry pays heartfelt tribute to hairstylist Jesus Guerrero

Katy Perry just revealed she was left heartbroken after the tragic and sudden death of hairstylist Jesus Guerrero.

After it was announced by his sister, Gris, that Jesus, whose clients also included Jennifer Lopez and Kylie Jenner had passed away “very suddenly and unexpectedly” at the age of 34, Katy took to her official Instagram account to upload a series of pictures featuring her and the hairstylist.

“Hey Hey aka Chuy aka Jesus, our light filled beautiful boy,” the Roar singer began her note.

She penned, “You aways made every room so warm and welcome. There was no problem too big to solve and one of your many talents was effortlessly reminding women around the world of our Goddess nature with even just a simple blowout.”

Katy also recalled, “You took care of everyone and brought a positive energy to everything. It was easy to love you because you always felt like an old friend who would tell you the truth and hold you if you needed an extra cuddle.”

“I know you are ok because you are now in the light that you shined so brightly back here on earth. It’s just us that are left with a dimmer world without you,” she further wrote in her caption.

The artist, who is currently expected to go on her The Lifetimes Tour, also wrote, “I found a quote that sums up the feelings I’ve had this past week that you’ve been gone: ‘Grief, I’ve learned, is really just love. It’s all the love you want to give, but cannot. All that unspent love gathers up in the corners of your eyes, the lump in your throat, and in that hollow part of your chest. Grief is just love with no place to go.’”

She continued, “Let us take that grief and replant it as a seed of love and give it to someone who needs it from you today. Life is precious and when we unexpectedly lose ones we love without being able to say goodbye it reminds us to never ever hold back on giving out our love.”

“Jesus, you effervescent soul you, you better be giving the other Jesus a choppy feather or an octopus cut up there lol… till we meet again, I love you Chuy,” Katy Perry concluded, the rather sentimental note.