Meghan Markle exposed in shocking turn of events right before Netflix show release

Meghan Markle has found even her Netflix teaser being ridiculed for looking ‘dull’ like a ‘supermarket advert’.

Royal journalist & author Robert Jobson made this comment against the Duchess’ upcoming show With Love, Meghan.

He shared his sentiments pertaining to the whole thing in The Sun’s Royal Exclusive show.

He not only called the upcoming series ‘a little dull’ but also noted, “I mean, it's just like an advert for Waitrose or something” and “it doesn't do anything for me.”

He even added how “it seems that everyone wants her to fail, but it would actually be quite a good story if it was a success. But I'm not overly inspired by it.”

“It's not exactly going to be something I'm going to be wanting to tune into, unless it was a professional thing to do. It's just a little dull.”

After all, this is going to follow some hits like Harry & Meghan docuseries which pulled in "big numbers” Mr Jobson admitted. With their not to mention there were royal bashing books and their royal bashing documentaries."

But “Now they're trying to do something, I suppose, that they tell us is all positive, and it just doesn't seem particularly inspiring to me,” he even went as far as to note before signing off completely.