Queen Camilla friend reveals what Royals think of Meghan Markle's Netflix show

Meghan Markle is set to release her Netflix cooking show, With Love, Meghan, on March 4

March 02, 2025

Queen Camilla’s friend and a royal expert has made shocking claims about the Royal family’s reaction on Meghan Markle’s forthcoming show, With Love, Meghan.

According to Giles Brandreth, members of the Royal family are not even "unaware" of the Duchess of Sussex’s Netflix series.

Describing the series as a "glossy, delightful lifestyle programme" rather than an insider look at the royals, he said of Royals, "I don't think they're even noticing it."

Originally slated for a January 15 release, the show was delayed due to the LA wildfires before its new launch date was confirmed.

During an appearance on ITV’s This Morning, the expert was asked if King Charles, Prince William or others were "worried" about Meghan's new series.

"I don't think they're even noticing it,” he said, adding, "You're not going to be seeing royals behind the scenes.”

"You're going to be seeing a very glossy, delightful lifestyle programme made by Americans starring Meghan, who is already an American television star."

