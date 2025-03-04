 
Geo News

Sharon Stone spills secret to embracing your aging body at 66

Sharon Stone talks about body positivity and self love

By
Web Desk
|

March 04, 2025

Sharon Stone spills secret to embracing your aging body at 66
Sharon Stone spills secret to embracing your aging body at 66

Sharon Stone has shared her thoughts on body positivity and self love.

In an interview with The Sunday Times, Hollywood icon, Sharon, 66, discussed aging.

Sharon said, "A lot of people give up as they get older," adding, "They let go of their body because it’s collapsing anyway, or it’s like, ‘I’m not defined by my body anymore.’ But you still have to love that body."

"I joke that my underarms have pleats now. I think, ‘Well, I had beautiful arms and now they’re strong and painting and like angel wings. So what if they have pleats? Maybe that’s what makes them wonderful now,'" the actress and film producer hilariously added.

Additionally, Sharon also revealed a piece of advice from Dynasty star Joan Collins, saying, "I was once at [late author] Jackie Collins’s house playing billiards with her and her sister, Joan, and Joan said: ‘Let me give you a tip. After 40, never get on top and never wave goodbye.’"

"Joan once described a man to me as a ‘bungalow — everything downstairs, nothing upstairs.’ She’s so funny," the Casino actress added.

It is worth mentioning that Sharon Stone, who has transitioned from acting to painting, survived a life threatening stroke in 2001.

Adrien Brody reflects on the viral gum moment at 2025 Oscars
Adrien Brody reflects on the viral gum moment at 2025 Oscars
Did Gal Gadot refuse to present the Oscars award?
Did Gal Gadot refuse to present the Oscars award?
How is King Charles bringing ‘people together' with his monarchy video
How is King Charles bringing ‘people together' with his monarchy
Meghan Markle gets honest about building her brand
Meghan Markle gets honest about building her brand
Lana Condor spills on one marriage rule she swears by with Anthony De La Torre
Lana Condor spills on one marriage rule she swears by with Anthony De La Torre
Adrien Brody creates history at Oscars 2025
Adrien Brody creates history at Oscars 2025
Sabrina Carpenter breaks silence after BRIT Awards backlash
Sabrina Carpenter breaks silence after BRIT Awards backlash
Ariana Grande calls beau Ethan Slater ‘such a gift'
Ariana Grande calls beau Ethan Slater ‘such a gift'