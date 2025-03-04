Sharon Stone spills secret to embracing your aging body at 66

Sharon Stone has shared her thoughts on body positivity and self love.

In an interview with The Sunday Times, Hollywood icon, Sharon, 66, discussed aging.

Sharon said, "A lot of people give up as they get older," adding, "They let go of their body because it’s collapsing anyway, or it’s like, ‘I’m not defined by my body anymore.’ But you still have to love that body."

"I joke that my underarms have pleats now. I think, ‘Well, I had beautiful arms and now they’re strong and painting and like angel wings. So what if they have pleats? Maybe that’s what makes them wonderful now,'" the actress and film producer hilariously added.

Additionally, Sharon also revealed a piece of advice from Dynasty star Joan Collins, saying, "I was once at [late author] Jackie Collins’s house playing billiards with her and her sister, Joan, and Joan said: ‘Let me give you a tip. After 40, never get on top and never wave goodbye.’"

"Joan once described a man to me as a ‘bungalow — everything downstairs, nothing upstairs.’ She’s so funny," the Casino actress added.

It is worth mentioning that Sharon Stone, who has transitioned from acting to painting, survived a life threatening stroke in 2001.