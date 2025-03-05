 
Geo News

Australia's Steve Smith announces retirement from ODI cricket

"It has been a great ride and I have loved every minute of it," says Smith in statement to Cricket Australia

By
AFP
|

March 05, 2025

Australias Steve Smith celebrates after reaching his half century during the ICC Mens Champions Trophy semi-final against India at the Dubai International Stadium, Dubai, United Arab Emirates on March 4, 2025. — Reuters
Australia's Steve Smith celebrates after reaching his half century during the ICC Men's Champions Trophy semi-final against India at the Dubai International Stadium, Dubai, United Arab Emirates on March 4, 2025. — Reuters

Australia's Steve Smith announced on Wednesday that he has called it quits from the 50-over format following their International Cricket Council (ICC) Champions Trophy 2025 exit.

The 35-year-old batsman, who led the team in the absence of regular skipper Pat Cummins, will continue to play Tests and T20 internationals.

Smith told his team-mates of his decision to retire immediately after Australia's four-wicket defeat in the Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final against India in Dubai on Tuesday, having top-scored with 73 in his side's 264 all out.

"It has been a great ride and I have loved every minute of it," Smith said in a Cricket Australia press release.

After making his debut against the West Indies in 2010 as a leg-spinning all-rounder, Smith went on to play 170 ODIs, scoring 5,800 runs at an average of 43.28.

He smacked 12 centuries and 35 half-centuries, and was a member of Australia's 2015 and 2023 World Cup-winning teams.

"There have been so many amazing times and wonderful memories," Smith said.

"Winning two World Cups was a great highlight along with the many fantastic team-mates who shared the journey.

"Now is a great opportunity for people to start preparing for the 2027 World Cup so it feels like the right time to make way.

"Test cricket remains a priority and I am really looking forward to the World Test Championship Final (in June), the West Indies in the winter and then England at home. I feel I still have a lot to contribute on that stage."

