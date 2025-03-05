Noel, Liam Gallagher embark on new journey amid reunion plans

Noel and Liam Gallagher just started their own company!

The two brothers, who have put aside their decades long feud to reunite for their highly anticipated 2025 Oasis concerts, took this initiative to have creative control over a planned film that would be made about the shows.

Uprise North Ltd, the title of the business, would be responsible for the creation and distribution of the film, despite many other streaming giants showing interest in documenting the iconic rock band’s reunion, which comes after 16 years of a hiatus.

Fans have also been informed that during their attendance in the shows, which begin in the summer of 2025, they would be filmed at certain concerts, including the one that will be held at Dublin's Croke Park on August 17.

As per the Bizarre column on The Sun newspaper, it stated, "Noel and Liam's fractured relationship is properly mended and they're both fully committed to this tour.”

"They had endless offers from companies wanting to make and distribute their comeback film but by opening this new company, they appear to be taking total control,” it further mentioned.

The column continued, "Noel and Liam set the narrative from the start of their comeback and they want to be in control of whatever happens during and after the shows. For them the focus remains on putting on the best show possible as Oasis.”

"It has been a very long time coming and they do not want to disappoint," it was stated in the conclusion.