Meghan Markle has less bits of Prince Harry on Netflix show for key reason

Meghan Markle is trying to get her own identity back with her new Netflix series.



The Duchess of Sussex, whose cooking show is now out on Netflix, wants to establish her own brand apart from husband, Prince Harry.

Body language expert Darren Stanton, speaking on behalf of JeffBet, said: "This show is basically her way of really having her own identity back, it's always been Meghan and Harry, where he’s had his own projects and she's supported him. It’s her way of carving back her own identity, having Harry in there just for the odd cameo gives it gravitas while showing he is still supporting her.”

"Principally, this is her attempt to separate from the brand and have her own space," he continued.

"This is really empowering Meghan, this comes out in a non-verbal point of view, we see her appearing very happy and genuine, she's grounded and humble, she's visibly excited to be doing this project."

Darren then added if Meghan’s body language: "I think the reason she doesn't do a direct piece of camera when Harry is around is as if you as a viewer are a guest, that's the way it's been shot, to make people feel part of the proceedings. Just from some of the gestures, it is clear she is absolutely the one taking the lead when he makes his appearances.