Babar Azam's father flays critics, hopes for 'strong comeback' after T20I snub

Babar's father defends him, questions critics' past performances and remarks

Sports Desk
March 06, 2025

Former Pakistan captain Babar Azam poses with his father Azam Siddique in this undated image.
Babar Azam's father has stepped up in support of his son after the former Pakistan captain was dropped from the national squad for the upcoming T20I series against New Zealand.

The decision by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) follows the team's disappointing performance in the Champions Trophy, from which the host team was knocked out during the group stage.

In a post on Instagram, Babar's father highlighted his son's achievements, pointing out that he was named in the ICC T20I Team of the Year and awarded the team's cap, yet was still dropped.

He expressed confidence that Babar would make a strong comeback by performing well in the upcoming National T20 and Pakistan Super League (PSL).

He also urged former cricketers to be mindful of their words when commenting on the matter, warning that they might not be able to handle a response if someone were to reply to their remarks. 

Calling them a part of the past, he said they should not expect the doors to reopen for them.

Addressing criticism about his outspoken support for Babar, he firmly stated that as his son's first and last coach, mentor, and spokesperson, he had every right to speak. He added that those who did not have such a bond should remain patient.

Furthermore, he called on cricket fans to review the past performances of those making constant noise and criticism before taking their opinions seriously. He urged them to visit the PCB website to check the records, saying that wise people would understand the message.

