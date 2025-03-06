Meghan Markle is under fire for creating some kind of nightmarish ‘dystopia'

 
March 06, 2025

Meghan Markle has just been bashed for showcasing a shocking display in her cooking show With Love, Meghan, especially with how “dystopian” and “nightmarish” it seemed for feminists.

Body language expert Judi James made all these observations on behalf of Casino Org and dished on all the alluring signals the Duchess seemed to be giving off during the entirety of her series.

She first noted, “Meghan’s unreality show is also a dystopian nightmare for feminists, a glimpse of how women might have looked had we never got the vote and been consigned to a Jane Austen world of sprigged cotton and flower arranging, where survival meant marrying rich and entertaining the locals.”

“There is a strong sexual theme to this series that projects from Meghan’s powerful use of her vocal tone. When it’s not bubbling like a brook, it becomes sexily husky and creaky. She sounds breathless at times and then, most sensual of all, she will dip to a whisper with a ‘yes’ or other intimate-sounding moments of shared appreciation.”

“If you spoke like this in your day job, you’d be like catnip to guys. She introduces this as her ‘bee tone’ at the start of the show but the whisper is a signature tonal device whether there are bees around or not.”

