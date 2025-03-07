New Zealand faces setback before final

New Zealand's Matt Henry at ICC Champions Trophy 2025. — Reuters

DUBAI: New Zealand fast bowler Matt Henry’s participation in the Champions Trophy final against India at Dubai Cricket Stadium is uncertain due to injury.

Speaking to the media in Dubai, New Zealand head coach Gary Stead said that Henry’s chances of playing in the final are still unclear.

It is important to note that Henry is the top bowler of the tournament, taking 10 wickets at an average of 16.70. He also took 5 wickets against India in their group match on March 2 in Dubai.

The 33-year-old got injured while taking a catch during the semifinal against South Africa in Lahore.

After the injury, Henry looked in pain and left the field but later bowled two overs despite being hurt.

Coach Stead said: "The good thing is he came back to bowl. He has undergone scans, and we will give him every chance to play. But he is still in pain. Hopefully, he will recover before the final."

Despite their flawless displays in Dubai, India will not take anything for granted against New Zealand, who beat them by four wickets in the final of the 2000 event when it was named the ICC KnockOut Trophy.

New Zealand batsman Kane Williamson said his side have every chance of derailing India in a major final once again.

"Obviously it was a long time ago and a great victory for our country," said Williamson, whose side also stunned India in the World Test Championship title clash four years ago," he said.

New Zealand head into the match having thumped South Africa in the semi-final after registering the highest Champions Trophy total of 362-6, with Rachin Ravindra and Williamson in fine fettle after scoring centuries.

Their capable spin unit comprising captain Mitchell Santner, Michael Bracewell, Glenn Phillips and Ravindra can cause plenty of problems for India.

New Zealand will hope to have Matt Henry fully fit after the pace bowler injured his shoulder against South Africa.