Meghan Markle sends cryptic message to Royal family amid mounting hate

Meghan Markle appeared to have sent a cryptic message to the Royal family during the season 1 of her controversial show, With Love, Meghan, an expert has claimed.

In one episode of Meghan’s Netflix show, the Duchess of Sussex corrected her friend Mindy Kaling that her name is “Meghan Sussex” and not “Meghan Markle.”

Meghan’s insistence on being referred to as "Sussex" has sparked debate among commentators with royal biographer Angela Levin claiming that she was sending a hidden message to King Charles.

Speaking with GB News, Levin said, "Very complicated. I think it's extraordinary that someone should have this arrangement of all these cooking things.

"And then a friend comes in and you give her a whacking telling off because she calls you Meghan Markle.

"Instead, she said that her name is no longer that she's got a proper name that she's had for a long time.

"She should have talked to her like that. I mean, it sort of knocks you for six because she's trying to be nice and invite people to enjoy themselves, and she whacks them.”

Levin went on to suggest that Meghan's comment was actually directed at the royal family, indicating that they cannot remove her royal title.

She said, "The feeling, general feeling is that she's doing that to say to the royal family that you try and take away my titles and you'll be in trouble, because otherwise, what on earth could she be doing? She made countless mistakes.

"I won't say what it was made of, but it was actually dangerous. And because she didn't measure it properly, it could burn your body."