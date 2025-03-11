 
Kylie Jenner looking for ex in Timothee Chalamet: Source

Timothee Chalamet previously sparked anorexia craze with his thin physique

March 11, 2025

Kylie Jenner and Timothe Chalamet have been going strong.

However, a new report of RadarOnline.com reported that the youngest member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan has been forcing the Dune star to eat more junk.

"Kylie's encouraging Timothée to eat more steaks and burgers but he's not going to do that” claimed a source.

In addition to this, the source addressed, “His friends know he leans toward a vegetarian diet and prefers vegan-friendly clothes."

"It's also how he's wired in terms of metabolism, but Kylie still thinks he'd look better with more definition. She's used to dating slight but muscular men," they also remarked.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Kylie Cosmetics founder has dated Tyga, Cody Simpson and Travis Scott before becoming enamoured with Timothee.

Conclusively, it was previously established that Timothee Chalamet has also sparked anorexia craze.

A different insider previously mentioned, “Some of these guys look close to death but they think they look great and say they are inspired by a new breed of stars like Timothée."

