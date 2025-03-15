Salman Agha eyes redemption against New Zealand ahead of T20I clash

Pakistan's T20I captain Salman Ali Agha adresses a pre-series press conference ahead of Pakistan's T20I clash against New Zealand in this still taken from a video. — Screengrab/YouTube/Pakistan Cricket

CHRISTCHURCH: Pakistan's T20 International (T20I) captain Salman Ali Agha seems ready for redemption as he expressed optimism ahead of the series opener against New Zealand on Sunday.

At a pre-series press conference, the 31-year-old all-rounder highlighted the team's strengths and voiced confidence in their performance.

"We didn't play up to our own standards or the expectations of our fans, which is why they are disappointed. But we have a new team, and that doesn't mean it's not a good team.

"There are experienced players in the squad as well, and we believe we have a strong combination to play good cricket and win," Salman stated.

His remarks come after the Black Caps trampled the Green Shirts in back-to-back tournaments, including the Tri-Nation Series and the International Cricket Council Champions Trophy — both times on home soil.

He acknowledged the importance of spinners despite the green pitch and provided updates on injured players Fakhar Zaman and Saim Ayub.

'The pitch looks green, but spinners will also get some assistance. Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf have performed well in T20 cricket, and we will miss Fakhar Zaman and Saim Ayub, who are key players. Thankfully, they are recovering quickly and should be back in action for the upcoming series," he said.

Additionally, he discussed the ongoing transition phase in Pakistan cricket, stressing the necessity of developing new combinations after years of dependence on stalwarts Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan.

"Babar Azam and Rizwan have contributed a lot to Pakistan cricket, and now we are working on building a new combination. The playing XI has not been finalized yet, but we are confident in our squad and focused on delivering strong performances," he added.

It is pertinent to mention that the white-ball series between the Men in Green and the Blackcaps consists of five T20Is, followed by three One Day Internationals (ODIs), running until April 5.

The series also marks the debut of young talents Abdul Samad and Hassan Nawaz, who have earned their maiden call-ups to the national team.

The last T20I series between Pakistan and New Zealand took place in April 2024, when the Blackcaps toured Pakistan. The five-match series ended in a 2-2 draw after the first game in Rawalpindi was washed out due to rain.

New Zealand T20I Squad:

Michael Bracewell (capt), Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Jacob Duffy, Zakary Foulkes, Mitchell Hay, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Will O'Rourke, Tim Robinson, Ben Sears, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi.

Pakistan T20I Squad:

Salman Ali Agha (capt), Shadab Khan (vice-capt), Abdul Samad, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Hasan Nawaz, Jahandad Khan, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Haris, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Omair Bin Yousaf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufyan Moqim, Usman Khan.

Schedule for Pakistan's tour of New Zealand