 
Geo News

Real Madrid reclaim top LaLiga spot as Mbappe sinks Villarreal

"It's the last time we'll play a game with less than 72 hours' rest," says coach Carlo Ancelotti

By
Reuters
|

March 16, 2025

Real Madrid's Luka Modric in action with Villarreal's Santi Comesana at Estadio de la Ceramica, Villarreal, Spain on March 15, 2025. — Reuters
Real Madrid's Luka Modric in action with Villarreal's Santi Comesana at Estadio de la Ceramica, Villarreal, Spain on March 15, 2025. — Reuters

VILLARREAL: Real Madrid returned to the top of LaLiga as Kylian Mbappe scored twice to help them come from behind to secure a 2-1 victory over Villarreal on Saturday. 

The hosts opened the scoring in the seventh minute when Alex Baena's corner was deflected by Aurelien Tchouameni, allowing Juan Foyth to score from close range.

Real Madrid levelled 10 minutes later when Mbappe pounced on Brahim Diaz's blocked shot and the ball landed at his feet for a close-range finish.

Six minutes later, the French international scored his 20th league goal of the season, latching onto Lucas Vazquez's through ball and slotting home.

Mbappe had a chance to complete his hat-trick in the second half when he latched onto Vinicius Jr’s through ball, but the offside flag was raised.

"It's the last time we'll play a game with less than 72 hours' rest," said coach Carlo Ancelotti, referring to Wednesday’s gruelling Champions League shootout win over city rivals Atletico Madrid.

Real top the table on 60 points, three clear of second-placed Barcelona, who have a game in hand after their match with Osasuna was postponed last week, and face third-placed Atletico on Sunday.

