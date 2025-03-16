 
Geo News

Revamped Pakistan face humiliating defeat as New Zealand effortlessly chase 92-run target

Black Caps complete run-chase in mere 10.1 overs to take lead in five-match series

By
AFP
|
Sports Desk
|

March 16, 2025

New Zealands batter plays a shot during first T20I match against Pakistan in Christchurch on March 16, 2025. — Facebook@PakistanCricketBoard
New Zealand's batter plays a shot during first T20I match against Pakistan in Christchurch on March 16, 2025. — Facebook@PakistanCricketBoard

CHRISTCHURCH: New Zealand on Sunday thumped Pakistan to secure a convincing nine-wicket win against the Green Shirts in the first T20I in Christchurch.

The tourists began the five-match series in disastrous fashion, reduced to 11-4 at the end of the fifth over after towering paceman Kyle Jamieson ran amok with the new ball.

They were eventually dismissed for their lowest score in a T20 on New Zealand soil and the home side had few problems in responding with 92-1 off just 10.1 overs.

Jamieson claimed three of the first four wickets to finish with 3-8 off four overs.

New ball partner Jacob Duffy returned later in the innings to sweep up the tail and, like Jamieson, claimed career-best T20 figures of 4-14 off 3.4 overs.

Pakistan never recovered from their top-order collapse after being sent in on a Hagley Oval pitch offering early life, with only three players reaching double figures.

Newly-installed captain Salman Agha scored 18 runs and put on a 46-run partnership for the fifth wicket with top-scorer Khushdil Shah, who struck three sixes in his 32 off 30 balls.

Jahandad Khan scored 17 at a run-a-ball before the innings ended with eight balls still to be bowled.

Pakistan's previous lowest T20I score in New Zealand was 101 all out in a 95-run loss in Wellington in 2016.

Opener Tim Seifert got New Zealand off to a flying start, with 44 off 29 balls, striking seven fours and one six.

Finn Allen on 29* and Tim Robinson on 18* completed the chase off the first ball of the 11th over.

The second match is in Dunedin on Tuesday.

Playing XIs

Pakistan: Mohammad Haris (wk), Hasan Nawaz, Salman Ali Agha (c), Muhammad Irfan Khan, Shadab Khan, Abdul Samad, Khushdil Shah, Jahandad Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Ali, Abrar Ahmed.

New Zealand: Tim Seifert, Finn Allen, Tim Robinson, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitch Hay (wk), Michael Bracewell (c), Zak Foulkes, Kyle Jamieson, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy. 

New Zealand tour schedule:

March 18 — Second T20I, University Oval, Dunedin

March 21 — Third T20I, Eden Park, Auckland

March 23 —Fourth T20I, Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui

March 26 — Fifth T20I, Sky Stadium, Wellington

March 29 — First ODI, McLean Park, Napier

April 2 — Second ODI, Seddon Park, Hamilton

April 5 — Third ODI, Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui

