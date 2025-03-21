Khawaja lashes out at 'untrue' comments in growing availability row

Australia's Usman Khawaja is embroiled in a row with Queensland Cricket. — AFP/File

Australian Test opener Usman Khawaja lashed out Friday at "inflammatory" and "categorically untrue" comments from Queensland's head of cricket after he missed a crucial Sheffield Shield game.

The 38-year-old did not feature in Queensland's clash last week with South Australia in Adelaide which saw them reach the final of the domestic red-ball competition.

He instead flew to Melbourne to watch the Australian Grand Prix.

Queensland's head of cricket Joe Dawes subsequently took aim at the veteran batsman.

"Our medical staff said all the way through he has been available for selection," Dawes was widely cited as saying earlier this week.

"That is my understanding from Cricket Australia staff as well. No hamstring issues as far as we are concerned.

"It's just disappointing he didn't play a game for Queensland when he had an opportunity to," Dawes added. "I have got a bunch of blokes here that all want to play."

Khawaja called a press conference on Friday to fire back, saying he was managing an ongoing hamstring issue under a plan formulated with Cricket Australia medical staff and chief selector George Bailey.

Khawaja is contracted to Cricket Australia.

"Joe Dawes came out the other day and said a few inflammatory things, which was really disappointing to me as a player," he said.

"Joe said the medical staff had no idea (about hamstring injury). That is 100% wrong.

"I've talked to both our physios... I was talking to the Australian physio the whole time. Everyone knew about it.

"That was probably one of the most shocking things I've heard said, which was really disappointing, because it's categorically untrue."

He added that he had Cricket Australia's blessing to attend the grand prix.

"I go home and curl up in a ball or I go and watch F1," Khawaja said.

"I still look after my body. It's not by any coincidence I'm 38 and still playing."

Queensland meet South Australia again in the Shield final next week, with Khawaja hoping to be fit for selection.