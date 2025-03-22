 
Geo News

Meghan Markle's inner circle 'reshuffles' as famous pals 'vanish'

Meghan Markle's famous pals were missing from her Netflix show 'With Love, Meghan'

By
Web Desk
|

March 22, 2025

Meghan Markle’s inner circle 'reshuffles' as famous pals 'vanish'

Meghan Markle has to "reshuffle" her inner circle as her "Netflix show struggles," according to insiders.

Several famous pals of Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, were missing from the first season of her Netflix show, With Love, Meghan.

Meghan’s lifestyle show hit Netflix on March 4 after first being postponed due to the wildfires in Los Angeles. The show contains eight episodes which feature the mom-of-two playing hostess to her famous pals like Mindy Kaling, and Abigail Spencer, and cooking with top chef Roy Choi.

The Daily Mail's Alison Boshoff noted that A-listers like Markus Anderson, Ellen DeGeneres, and Oprah Winfrey were missing from the show and said they’ve “vanished.”

She also suggested that "a changing of the guard is [likely] afoot in Meghan’s inner circle."

She also alleged that Soho House Director Markus, who’s said to have introduced Meghan to George and Amal Clooney and stylist Jessica Mulroney, "won't appear in the second series either."

A source close to the director notes that he and Meghan aren’t as close as they used to be, and he travels for his work "almost constantly."

“He just really is not comfortable in the spotlight... it’s not his thing,” they shared.

Meghan Markle’s show With Love, Meghan has been renewed for season 2 by Netflix.

'One Piece' creator shares big update about his involvement in series
'One Piece' creator shares big update about his involvement in series
Channing Tatum reveals he'd never play THIS role again
Channing Tatum reveals he'd never play THIS role again
Meghan Markle issued strong warning regarding Lilibet, Archie
Meghan Markle issued strong warning regarding Lilibet, Archie
Russo brothers share feelings about directing new 'Avengers'
Russo brothers share feelings about directing new 'Avengers'
Real reason behind Jacqueline Jossa, Dan Osborne's split revealed
Real reason behind Jacqueline Jossa, Dan Osborne's split revealed
Jennifer Coolidge opens up on most painful experience in romantic relationships
Jennifer Coolidge opens up on most painful experience in romantic relationships
Dolly Parton shockingly made Sabrina Carpenter change song lyrics
Dolly Parton shockingly made Sabrina Carpenter change song lyrics
Meghan Markle, Harry release statement after King Charles 'secret offer' to US
Meghan Markle, Harry release statement after King Charles 'secret offer' to US