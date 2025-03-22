Meghan Markle’s inner circle 'reshuffles' as famous pals 'vanish'

Meghan Markle has to "reshuffle" her inner circle as her "Netflix show struggles," according to insiders.

Several famous pals of Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, were missing from the first season of her Netflix show, With Love, Meghan.

Meghan’s lifestyle show hit Netflix on March 4 after first being postponed due to the wildfires in Los Angeles. The show contains eight episodes which feature the mom-of-two playing hostess to her famous pals like Mindy Kaling, and Abigail Spencer, and cooking with top chef Roy Choi.

The Daily Mail's Alison Boshoff noted that A-listers like Markus Anderson, Ellen DeGeneres, and Oprah Winfrey were missing from the show and said they’ve “vanished.”

She also suggested that "a changing of the guard is [likely] afoot in Meghan’s inner circle."

She also alleged that Soho House Director Markus, who’s said to have introduced Meghan to George and Amal Clooney and stylist Jessica Mulroney, "won't appear in the second series either."

A source close to the director notes that he and Meghan aren’t as close as they used to be, and he travels for his work "almost constantly."

“He just really is not comfortable in the spotlight... it’s not his thing,” they shared.

Meghan Markle’s show With Love, Meghan has been renewed for season 2 by Netflix.