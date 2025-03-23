Shakib Al Hasan disappointed over BCB's silence following ODI snub

Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan takes a catch during an ICC Cricket World Cup match against India in Edgbaston, Birmingham, Britain on July 2, 2019. — Reuters

Former Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan expressed frustration over the Bangladesh Cricket Board's (BCB) lack of communication regarding his omission from the International Cricket Council (ICC) Champions Trophy squad.

Shakib, who has an impressive record with 71 Tests, 247 one-day internationals (ODI), and 129 Twenty20 Internationals (T20I), was left out after being suspended for a suspect bowling action by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) during a County Championship match between Surrey and Somerset in September 2024.

The selectors did not consider him for selection purely as a batsman, despite his extensive experience.

The 37-year-old was later cleared to bowl in the County Championship and The Hundred after undergoing a third assessment test — two conducted in England and one in India.

Before appearing for the test, he trained for a week with his childhood mentor, Mohammad Salahuddin, and worked extensively with Surrey head coach and former England cricketer Gareth Batty for two weeks.

"Look, I don't have any complaints, but if the communication had been better, I would have been happier," Shakib remarked.

He also worked closely with Sirajullah Khadem, a former Bangladesh U-19 player, who shed light on the situation.

"I believe he was reported because he bowled a lot in that match. When you push yourself too hard, especially when fatigued, minor changes in your action can occur, leading to problems," Khadem explained.

"He is looking sharp now and seems to have regained all his tricks," he added.