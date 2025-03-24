Irfan Pathan excluded from IPL 2025 commentary panel over alleged bias

Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan.— AFP

Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan has been removed from the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 commentary panel following a series of complaints from players regarding his commentary style, Indian media reported citing sources.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) reportedly made the decision after growing dissatisfaction from several cricketers who accused Pathan of biased analysis and allowing personal opinions to influence his commentary.

“It’s been happening for the last two years, where his personal biases were becoming evident,” said a source close to the matter.

Players raised concerns that Pathan was overly critical of certain individuals, with tensions flaring over his remarks on Virat Kohli during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and criticism of Hardik Pandya’s return to domestic cricket.

One unnamed player even blocked Pathan’s number, highlighting the deepening rift. Additional complaints cited a condescending tone during interviews and a perceived personal agenda in his commentary.

Pathan’s exclusion overshadowed the opening match of IPL 2025, held on 22 March between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore at Eden Gardens.

The BCCI’s move mirrors previous controversies in Indian cricket broadcasting. In 2020, Sanjay Manjrekar was similarly removed from the commentary team after on-air disputes with players and colleagues.

