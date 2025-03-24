Lewis Hamilton left Brad Pitt 'begging to get out' ahead of 'F1' release

Brad Pitt got a real-life adrenaline rush when Formula 1 icon Lewis Hamilton took him on a high-speed ride ahead of their upcoming F1 film.

For the unversed, the 40-year-old British race car driver, who left Mercedes to join Ferrari for the 2025 Formula One season, is co-producing the movie in which Pitt will play a talented race car driver.

Conversing with Time, the director Joseph Kosinski shared that Hamilton took the 61-year-old actor for a ride on the track and the Wolf star ended up "clawing at the windows" while riding as a passenger with the F1 driver.

Kosinski revealed, “He gave Brad the scare of a lifetime in a lap. Brad was clawing at the windows, begging to get out.”

While speaking of the forthcoming release, the director, who also directed Top Gun: Maverick with Tom Cruise, added, “It’s going to blow away anything that’s ever been done in Formula One before.”

Moreover, as per the film’s synopsis, Pitt plays a retired driver "who returns to Formula 1 at APXGP, a fictional team on the grid, who comes back to mentor and team with a younger driver.”

Along with Damson Idris, who plays his teammate Joshua Pearce, they "compete against the titans of the sport." The cast also includes Sarah Niles, Samson Kayo, Tobias Menzies, and Kim Bodnia.

Notably, the upcoming movie was filmed at different F1 races around the world over the past few years.

It is pertinent to mention that Brad Pitt’s new movie F1 is scheduled to be released in theatres on June 27, 2025.