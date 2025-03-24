PSL 10: Islamabad United, Peshawar Zalmi announce replacements

Rassie van der Dussen celebrates after scoring a half-century (50 runs) during the ICC Champions Trophy semi-final match between New Zealand and South Africa at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on March 5, 2025 and South Africa's Corbin Bosch (Right) in action during the third ODI against Pakistan at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on December 22, 2024. — AFP

LAHORE: Days before the commencement of 10th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday announced the replacement made by Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi.

Peshawar Zalmi has signed South African all-rounder George Linde as a full replacement for Corbin Bosch in the Diamond category for the upcoming tournament.

The all-rounder reportedly considered forgoing his PSL contract to join Mumbai Indians’ squad for the cash-rich Indian Premier League (IPL).

Meanwhile, Islamabad United has brought in Australian wicketkeeper-batsman Alex Carey as a partial replacement for Rassie van der Dussen in the Supplementary category.

In the online replacement draft held today, Peshawar Zalmi has reserved a replacement pick in the Gold category for Nahid Rana.

Similarly, Karachi Kings has opted to reserve its pick for Litton Das, who was originally selected in the Silver category.

Additionally, the replacement picks for New Zealand duo Mark Chapman and Kane Williamson—selected in the Platinum and Supplementary categories, respectively, by Quetta Gladiators and Karachi Kings—have also been reserved.

The highly anticipated 10th edition of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) is set to commence on Friday, April 11, with defending champions Islamabad United taking on two-time winners Lahore Qalandars at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

The six-team tournament will feature a total of 34 matches from April 11 to May 18. Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium will host 13 matches, including two Eliminators and the grand final.

In addition to the main tournament, an exhibition match is scheduled for April 8 in Peshawar. The participating teams for this special fixture will be announced in due course.

Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium will host 11 matches, including the first Qualifier on May 13. Karachi’s National Bank Stadium and Multan Cricket Stadium will each host five matches.

The event will also feature three double-headers, with two taking place on Saturdays and one on Labour Day (May 1).