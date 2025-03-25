 
Geo News

Bangladesh ex-captain Tamim Iqbal recovering after heart attack

"He is now better. He talked to his family members, also walked briefly at hospital," says club official Islam

By
AFP
|

March 25, 2025

Former Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal. — Screengrab/Facebook/@TamimOfficial/File
Former Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal. — Screengrab/Facebook/@TamimOfficial/File

DHAKA: Former Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal regained consciousness and was speaking to family members after suffering a major heart attack during a domestic match, cricket officials told AFP on Tuesday.

The 36-year-old was leading Mohammedan Sporting Club in a match of the 50-over Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League when he was rushed to a nearby hospital after severe chest pain on Monday.

"He is now better. He talked to his family members and also walked briefly at the hospital," club official Tariqul Islam said.

Mohammedan physiotherapist Enamul Haque said Tamim was in a stable condition and would likely be transferred to another medical facility soon.

"We had to go to hospital quickly to save his life, and luckily we did that," Enamul told AFP.

Tamim was in critical condition when he was rushed to hospital, Razeeb Hasan, the medical director at the facility where Tamim received treatment, told reporters on Monday.

He also said Tamim had to undergo surgery to implant stents to clear an artery blockage.

News of Tamim's health crisis saw an outpouring of support from the cricketing world.

"Please pray that my brother Tamim recovers quickly and returns to the game!" long-time teammate Shakib Al Hasan wrote in a social media post.

Tamim's heart attack came the same day as Shakib's 38th birthday, but the all-rounder said he was unable to enjoy the occasion because of the news.

Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh likewise offered his "prayers and wishes".

"You’ve faced tough opponents before and come out stronger, this will be no different. Wishing you a speedy recovery. Stay strong," Yuvraj wrote on social media.

Tamim represented Bangladesh in 391 matches across formats between 2007 and 2023, and was their one-day captain.

He scored more than 15,000 runs and is the only Bangladeshi to record centuries in all three international formats.

Novak Djokovic sets new Masters 1000 record with win in Miami
Novak Djokovic sets new Masters 1000 record with win in Miami
Irfan Pathan excluded from IPL 2025 commentary panel over alleged bias
Irfan Pathan excluded from IPL 2025 commentary panel over alleged bias
PSL X replacement draft to take place on Monday
PSL X replacement draft to take place on Monday
Pakistan suffer biggest T20 loss as New Zealand clinch series
Pakistan suffer biggest T20 loss as New Zealand clinch series
'We were outplayed': Agha calls for improvement after New Zealand T20I defeat
'We were outplayed': Agha calls for improvement after New Zealand T20I defeat
Shakib Al Hasan disappointed over BCB's silence following ODI snub
Shakib Al Hasan disappointed over BCB's silence following ODI snub
Pakistan bamboozled for 105 in 4th T20I as New Zealand bag unbeatable lead in series
Pakistan bamboozled for 105 in 4th T20I as New Zealand bag unbeatable lead in series
Former heavyweight boxing champion George Foreman breathes his last at 76
Former heavyweight boxing champion George Foreman breathes his last at 76