Gwyneth Paltrow gets 'victory' in Meghan Markle feud rumours

An expert believes Gwyneth Paltrow came out in a strong position after her feud rumours with Meghan Markle

March 26, 2025

Gwyneth Paltrow and Meghan Markle have put their feud rumours to the rest after the duo’s latest video on social media.

However, a PR expert believed it was a victory for the Goop founder under the cover of an act of gracious sisterhood.

PR expert Chad Teixeira told Daily Mail that the Iron Man actress "has always played the influencer game with a kind of elegant mischief. "

He continued, "She knows exactly how to stir conversation without ever getting her hands messy."

"That shared Instagram Story with Meghan is a perfect example. It’s just ambiguous enough to get everyone talking: is it shade? Is it support? Is it both? Classic Gwyneth," the expert added.

"She’s perfected the art of being in the mix without looking like she’s trying too hard," Chad noted.

Vanity Fair previously asked the Academy-winning actress whether she saw a competitor in Duchess of Sussexx's lifestyle brand.

“I was raised to see other women as friends, not foes. I think there’s always more than enough to go around. Everybody deserves an attempt at everything that they want to try," she concluded, adding, “Another woman is never your competition.”

