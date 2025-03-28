PSL 10 tickets up for grabs from April 3 – secure your seat for the action!

Islamabad United celebrating after being crowned winners of PSL 9. — PSL/File

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced Friday that tickets for the highly anticipated Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 will be available for sale from April 3.

The online ticket sale will commence on Thursday, while the physical tickets will go on sale from April 7 and will be available at the designated centres of the private courier company.

According to the cricket board, ticket prices vary by host city—Karachi, Lahore, Multan, and Rawalpindi—as well as by seating category and match

Ticket prices range from Rs650 to Rs12,500, with options across multiple categories, including General Enclosure, First Class, Premium, VIP, VVIP, and Gallery, allowing spectators to choose according to their preference.

The ticket prices for the opening match of the PSL 10 between Islamabad United and Lahore Qalandars at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium range from Rs1,000 to R8,500.

This picture shows the infographic details of the PSL 10 ticket price structure. — PCB





Furthermore, the PCB also announced that in a bid to enhance fan engagement and experiences, a ticket raffle will be held during every match with exciting prizes up for grabs.

The six-team tournament, scheduled to kick off on April 11, will feature a total of 34 matches until May 18. Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium will host 13 matches, including the two Eliminators and the grand final.

Additionally, an exhibition match is scheduled for April 8 in Peshawar, with participating teams to be announced later.

Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium will host 11 matches, including the first Qualifier on May 13, while Karachi’s National Bank Stadium and Multan Cricket Stadium will each host five matches.

The tournament will also include three double-headers, with two scheduled for Saturdays and one on Labour Day (May 1).