Meghan Markle confuses people with jarring contrast in actions

Meghan Markle called out for falsely talking about humanitarian narratives

Lifestyle News Desk
March 31, 2025

Meghan Markle is confusing audience due to volatile shifts in her persona.

The Duchess of Sussex, who has now entered the domain of an influencer, is consulting PR circles with her actions.

A source told the Express: "I think we’re seeing the collapse of the Meghan-as-humanitarian narrative.

"You simply can’t talk about dismantling institutions, advocating for women’s rights and humanitarian causes—and then pivot straight into affiliate marketing, influencer-style brand placements and monetising your own taste. It’s the kind of jarring contrast that’s hard to ignore."

A source said: "Meghan has access, reach, and impact. But the strategy right now lacks clarity, consistency, and direction. She’s no longer blurring lines between personal brand and purpose. She’s blowing them up."

