School timings to be changed in parts of Lahore during PSL

Students walk along a street in Lahore on November 21, 2023. — AFP

LAHORE: The Punjab government has issued a notification changing the school timings in specific areas of Lahore due to the Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches being held at the Gaddafi Stadium.

According to the notification issued by the provincial government, the new timings will be applicable to schools located nearby areas of the Gaddafi Stadium.

Schools in areas of Gulberg, Model Town, Ichhra, Jail Road, Ferozepur Road, Shadman, Canal Road, Upper Mall, and Zahoor Elahi Road will observe the new timing, the notification said.

During the PSL matches, schools in these areas will operate from 7am to 12pm. This will ensure convenience of students and staff during the cricket matches.

The PSL matches in Lahore are scheduled on various dates between April 24 and May 18 and all the matches here would be day/ night, starting from 7pm.

Meanwhile, practice matches for ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifiers have kicked off in the Walled City today. The final match of the Women’s World Cup Qualifiers Rounds in Lahore will be held on April 19.

Whereas, the PSL X will begin on April 11 with a match between defending champions Islamabad United and Lahore Qalandars. The grand final of the tourney will take place at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on May 18, with a total of 34 matches scheduled over 37 days.

This year, the six-team event will be hosted in four cities: Karachi, Lahore, Multan, and Rawalpindi, with majority of the matches being held in Lahore.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday officially started online sale of the tickets for the marquee event, PSL X.

In addition to online purchases, physical tickets will be available starting Monday, April 7, at 4pm at designated centres established at a local courier company nationwide.

In addition to online purchases, physical tickets will be available starting on Monday, April 7, at 4pm at designated centres established at a local courier company nationwide.

To further enhance the fan experience, the PCB has introduced an exciting new feature: a ticket raffle.