King Charles has become ‘nicer' after second marriage, says expert

King Charles has had a shift in personality after meeting Queen Camilla

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

April 06, 2025

King Charles has become a happier individual after marrying Queen Camilla, expert reveals.

His Majesty has turned into a nicer individual soon after he publically got together with the Queen Consort, claims former Royal photographer Arthur Edwards.

He writes for The Sun: “After Diana’s death in August 1997, there was open hatred around the world for Charles’s mistress.”

“No way would Camilla ever marry the heir to the throne and become our queen. How wrong was I? From the moment I took their engagement photo, I followed the royal couple all over the world and I have never heard one disparaging remark against this lovely lady,” he noted.

Arthur adds: “Since their wedding in Windsor on April 9, 2005, it has become very obvious that they make each other feel very happy and secure. The main thing I’ve noticed is that the King, who I have been photographing for nearly 50 years, has become a nicer person.l

He then credits Her Majesty, adding: “Thanks to Camilla, he has calmed down. These days he rarely gets stressed or wound up about things.”

