World Under-23 Squash Championship kicks off in Karachi

Pakistan’s Noor Zaman and Mohammad Hamza Khan secure victories in their opening matches

Faizan Lakhani
April 06, 2025

Pakistan’s Noor Zaman (right) and Hussain Kuwait’s Hussain Alzaatari during their opening match in Karachi on April 6, 2025. — World Quash .TV /screengrab

The inaugural World Under-23 Squash Championship kicked off in Karachi, with Pakistan’s Noor Zaman and Mohammad Hamza Khan securing victories in their opening matches, while Muhammad Ammad suffered a first-round exit.

Second-seeded Noor Zaman overcame Kuwait’s Hussain Alzaatari in a 3-1 battle, with scores of 11-6, 5-11, 11-4, and 11-3. Meanwhile, Hamza Khan, seeded, dominated Romania’s Radu Stefan Pena in straight games with scores of 11-3, 11-1, 11-5 to advance to the round of 16.

However, Pakistan’s Muhammad Ammad faced a tough defeat against Malaysia’s Ameeshenraj Chandaran in a thrilling five-game match. The Malaysian triumphed 10-12, 11-7, 9-11, 11-9, 11-8.

In the women’s event, Pakistan’s Mariam Malik, Sana Bahadar, and Amna Fayyaz were all eliminated in the first round. Mariam lost to Spain’s Noa Romero Blazquez (11-3, 11-2, 11-4), Amna Fayyaz fell to Japan’s Kurumi Takahashi (11-9, 10-12, 11-4, 11-9), and Sana Bahadar was defeated by Czech Republic’s Tamara Holzbauerová (13-11, 11-6, 8-11, 11-8).

Meanwhile, the top-seeded Egyptian Ibrahim Elkabbani survived a scare against Poland’s Leon Krysiak, winning 11-2, 9-11, 12-10, 11-2 to progress to the next round.

The tournament continues with the round of 16 matches scheduled for Monday.

