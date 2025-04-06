World Under-23 Squash Championship kicks off in Karachi

Pakistan’s Noor Zaman (right) and Hussain Kuwait’s Hussain Alzaatari during their opening match in Karachi on April 6, 2025. — World Quash .TV /screengrab

The inaugural World Under-23 Squash Championship kicked off in Karachi, with Pakistan’s Noor Zaman and Mohammad Hamza Khan securing victories in their opening matches, while Muhammad Ammad suffered a first-round exit.

Second-seeded Noor Zaman overcame Kuwait’s Hussain Alzaatari in a 3-1 battle, with scores of 11-6, 5-11, 11-4, and 11-3. Meanwhile, Hamza Khan, seeded, dominated Romania’s Radu Stefan Pena in straight games with scores of 11-3, 11-1, 11-5 to advance to the round of 16.

However, Pakistan’s Muhammad Ammad faced a tough defeat against Malaysia’s Ameeshenraj Chandaran in a thrilling five-game match. The Malaysian triumphed 10-12, 11-7, 9-11, 11-9, 11-8.

In the women’s event, Pakistan’s Mariam Malik, Sana Bahadar, and Amna Fayyaz were all eliminated in the first round. Mariam lost to Spain’s Noa Romero Blazquez (11-3, 11-2, 11-4), Amna Fayyaz fell to Japan’s Kurumi Takahashi (11-9, 10-12, 11-4, 11-9), and Sana Bahadar was defeated by Czech Republic’s Tamara Holzbauerová (13-11, 11-6, 8-11, 11-8).

Meanwhile, the top-seeded Egyptian Ibrahim Elkabbani survived a scare against Poland’s Leon Krysiak, winning 11-2, 9-11, 12-10, 11-2 to progress to the next round.

The tournament continues with the round of 16 matches scheduled for Monday.