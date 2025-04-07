Army and Rangers sought for enhanced security at PSL X matches

A member of security personnel stands guard during the arrival of England’s and Pakistani cricketers and their team officials for a training session ahead of their first Twenty20 cricket match outside the National Cricket Stadium in Karachi, September 18, 2024. — AFP

The Punjab Home Department has asked the Ministry of Interior to send in the army and Rangers to help with security during the matches of the 10th edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL) scheduled in Lahore, Rawalpindi, and Multan, Geo News reported on Monday.

With international players and officials involved, the event is considered a high-profile one, so extra measures are being taken, the home department said. The security will be tight, covering not only the games but also the teams’ movements and accommodations, it added.

As per the home department, a wing of Rangers personnel and two companies of the army are sought to be stationed in each city to assist the police in keeping everything safe and secure, especially as the teams travel and settle in their hotels.

The army and civil armed forces' deployment has been sought for security and protection duties under Article 245 of the Constitution and the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997, respectively. The Cabinet Division, provincial governments and the chief commissioner Islamabad had made requests regarding the appointment.

The country's premier cricket league is set to kick off in Lahore on April 11 and the final will be played on May 18.

A total of 34 matches will be played between six teams. Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium will host 13 matches, including the two Eliminators and the grand final.

Meanwhile, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium will host 11 matches, including the first Qualifier on May 13, while Karachi's National Bank Stadium and Multan Cricket Stadium will each host five matches. The tournament will also feature three double-headers, with two scheduled for Saturdays and one on Labour Day (May 1).