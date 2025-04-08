 
Queen Camilla asking cancer-stricken King Charles for ONE major thing more

Queen Camilla has been reduced to begging her husband King Charles to do just one thing

April 08, 2025

King Charles has reportedly been on the receiving end of many a pleading attempts by his Queen, and it’s all because he has been ‘overworking’ himself.

Everything’s been brought out by royal author Phil Dampier, on The Sun's Royal Exclusive show.

That chat included a rather candid admission on the whole thing and saw him saying, Camilla is forever telling him to slow down. She'd like him to pace himself. She'd like him to take it easy.”

“But he's just got this work ethic. He is known for working late into the night and literally falling asleep at his desk.”

While Mr Dampier did note, “I think probably those days have gone and he needs to curtail that sort of ridiculous workload. But it's just in his nature. It's just in his blood. He likes being busy. He likes meeting people. He likes getting out and about. He likes doing the job, basically.”

“He's not going to disappear. But he really, for his own good, ought to slow down a bit and pace himself,” he also circled back before signing off. 

