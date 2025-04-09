 
Geo News

Cristiano Ronaldo hires new head of security amid fear over family's safety

Al Nassr star's latest move follows series of alarming threats on social media that prompted police intervention

By
Web Desk
|

April 09, 2025

Al Nassrs Cristiano Ronaldo before the Saudi Pro League match against Al Hilal at Kingdom Arena, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on April 4, 2025. — Reuters
Al Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo before the Saudi Pro League match against Al Hilal at Kingdom Arena, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on April 4, 2025. — Reuters

Portuguese football legend Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner Georgina Rodriguez have taken significant steps to enhance their security in Saudi Arabia amid rising safety concerns.

According to the Daily Mail, the couple has hired a new chief bodyguard and dismissed previous members of their security team following alarming threats received via social media, which led to police involvement.

Since joining Saudi Arabia's Al Nassr in 2023, the 40-year-old striker and his partner have enjoyed a relatively peaceful life in Riyadh, often seen out and about with their five children.

However, recent threats have prompted a re-evaluation of their safety measures, leading to the appointment of Claudio Miguel Vaz as Ronaldo's new chief bodyguard, according to Spanish outlet Marca.

Vaz, a security expert with a substantial online following, boasts extensive experience in the private security sector, particularly in challenging neighbourhoods.

He has made a name for himself in Portugal, initially training in parliamentary security while protecting music artists.

Transitioning into football, Vaz worked with high-profile clients such as Rafael Leao and Gelson Martins.

Meanwhile, his recent appointment by the former Real Madrid star has also raised eyebrows among the five-time Ballon d'Or award winner's fan circle.

Reports suggest that concerns about Vaz's 'intimidating and aggressive' approach, which contrasts sharply with the more approachable style of Ronaldo's previous security team.

