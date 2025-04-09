Karachi gears up for PSL X as police release smart traffic plan

Traffic moves under a bridge displaying a banner from the monsoon tree plantation campaign in Karachi, Pakistan on July 5, 2022. — Reuters

KARACHI: Police have released a comprehensive traffic plan ahead of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) X matches, set to kick off on April 11, 2025.

According to the traffic police, the National Coaching Center and China Ground will serve as designated parking areas. Both tracks on Sir Shah Sulaiman Road will remain open for traffic.

Traffic coming from the Karsaz area will be diverted onto Habib Ibrahim Rehmatullah Road and then to Sir Shah Sulaiman Road, the police said.

Vehicles coming from Millennium Mall will be directed to Stadium Road, where they will park at the National Coaching Center or China Ground.

Those coming from New Town are instructed to park their vehicles at the National Coaching Center/China Ground area after passing Aga Khan Hospital on the left.

Heavy traffic will be restricted from entering the NIPA and Hassan Square areas, according to the traffic police.

The traffic from PP Chowrangi to University Road and from Karsaz to Stadium Road will be closed for heavy vehicles, the police added.

Lastly, heavy traffic will not be allowed to enter from Millennium Mall to New Town or from Stadium Signal to Hassan Square.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) last week officially started online sales of the highly anticipated PSL X tickets, as the marquee event is set to begin on April 11.

Online ticket sales are now live, allowing fans to secure their spots for the tournament.

This year, the six-team event will be hosted in four cities: Karachi, Lahore, Multan, and Rawalpindi. The grand final will take place at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on May 18, with a total of 34 matches scheduled over 37 days.

With international players and officials involved, extra measures are being taken for the high-profile event, covering not only the games but also the teams’ movements and accommodations.

A wing of Rangers and two companies of the army are to be stationed in each city to assist the police in keeping everything safe and secure, especially as the teams travel and settle in their hotels.