PSL X kicks off today: United, Qalandars to face off in thrilling opener

Australia's Ben Dwarshuis one of season's notable additions.

$500,000 prize money set for winners, $200,000 for runners-up.

Qalandars are determined to clinch trophy this time.

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Super League's 10th season (PSL X) begins on Friday night (today) under the glittering lights of Pindi Stadium, with excitement at an all-time high, The News reported.

Defending champions Islamabad United and bitter rivals Lahore Qalandars will square off in what looks to be an exciting first match that sets the tone for an intensely contested tourney. In what could be one of the most thrilling PSL seasons ever, both teams are full of hope and confidence and are ready to outperform one another.

Though confident by their last season’s victory, Islamabad United is not taking the fresh assignment easy. The explosive all-rounder captain Shadab Khan expressed confidence in his team's readiness and desire for victory.

“We are fully geared up to raise the bar even higher this season. After winning the title last year, we carefully evaluated our gaps and have made some smart additions. I believe this is our most balanced and explosive team yet,” said Shadab.

Australia's Ben Dwarshuis, a blazing left-arm pacer who can consistently reach speeds of over 150 km/h, is one of the season's notable additions. His raw speed and aggressive style might transform the course of United's game. The addition of Australian superstar Darcy Short has significantly bolstered the team further.

Lahore Qalandars, on the flip side, are not just going to play catch-up. With a side they believe can take on any opponent on their day, Qalandars are determined to turn years of arduous preparation into trophy.

Daryl Mitchell joins the Qalandars, adding stability to the middle order with his reputation for reliability with the bat and calm composure under duress. The stakes are extremely high as the two sides face off in what is going to be an exciting curtain-raiser.

A glittering opening ceremony before the start of play on Friday will mark the beginning of this historic edition. PSL X is slated to run from April 11 to May 18. The 34-match tournament comprises three-double headers scheduled on April 12, 1 and May 10, while the remaining fixtures will be single headers across Karachi, Lahore, Multan and Rawalpindi. The three-afternoon games will begin at 4pm PST.

The six teams will also be locking horns to take away the $500,000 prize money set for the winners, while the runners-up team will be awarded $200,000. Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, is set to host 13 matches including the qualifier, eliminator and the May 18 final. Pindi Stadium will host 11 matches, while Multan Stadium and National Stadium Karachi will witness five PSL X matches each this season.

Babar Azam will be leading the PSL 2017 winners Peshawar Zalmi. Australia’s David Warner becomes the fourth overseas player to lead the 2020 champions Karachi Kings.

Mohammad Rizwan will continue to reign as Sultans’ skipper. Shadab Khan, who has led Islamabad United in 55 PSL matches, has been entrusted leadership duties for PSL X as well while Shaheen Shah Afridi will be in charge of the Lahore Qalandars. Saud Shakeel will lead Quetta Gladiators.

All captains barring David Warner who was represented by Hasan Ali (Karachi Kings) spoke at a press conference on Thursday at a local hotel. Babar said: “This season we are focusing on what we missed out in the last couple of editions and not repeating the same mistakes. We have strengthened our core on both the bowling and batting front so that we don’t struggle at any stage of the game.”

Karachi Kings vice-captain Hasan said their team had changed the combination to bring firepower to their batting and "in HBL PSL X we intend to play with aggression early on as powerplay is the key to increasing your chances of winning.”

Rizwan said the PSL X had become such a huge brand that every family in the country had supporters of different teams, while all the fans waited for this sporting spectacle the whole year. "Whoever wins the tournament will be a success for this country as the league has entered the 10th edition.”

Gladiators' Saud said: “The last few seasons haven’t been good for Quetta and like all other teams we have tried our best to assemble a quality squad. We look forward to playing well and entertaining the fans this time around.”

Shadab said Islamabad United was excited to play five home games at the Rawalpindi Stadium this season and they looked forward to performing well in front of their fans. "You will get to see a different Islamabad United outfit this season.”

Shaheen said: “One of the key goals for Lahore Qalandars throughout the HBL PSL has been developing and producing quality players and we will stick to that goal in the 10th edition of the league as well.”