Lauren Sanchez throws playful wedding jab at Jeff Bezos after space launch

Lauren Sanchez playfully teased her fiance, Jeff Bezos, about why he made her join his Blue Origin mission.

After landing safely from the historic all-female trip into space with Flight NS-31, the 55-year-old author and philanthropist opened up about her touching experience while talking to journalist Charissa Thompson.

During the conversation, she got emotional remembering saying goodbye to Bezos before taking off.

"Seeing Jeff before I left, I just went, 'Oof,'" Sanchez recalled, as she laughed.

The Emmy Award-winning journalist went on to say, "Like, you know, I had to come back — I mean, we're getting married. If I didn't come back, that would be a bummer for me."

Charissa Thompson then reminded Sanchez of the joke she told her before the expedition. "You said, 'Jeff, if you don't want to marry me, you don't have to send me to space.'"

"You don't have to send me to space!" Sanchez exclaimed while laughing.

It is pertinent to mention that Sanchez and Bezoz, who is the founder of Blue Origin, are all set to get married in the summer of 2025, as per W Magazine.