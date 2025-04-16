New 'Captain America' shares his dream 'X-Men' team

Anthony Mackie has become the new Captain America, and as Avengers set to team up with X-Men in Doomsday, he has his line of favourites.



During an interview with ScreenRant, he revealed his dream team-up after a question by the host.

"Look, I am a big Cyclops fan. That's my favorite X-Men. I have a Cyclops action figure on my key chain that I've had since high school," the actor said.

The 46-year-old further doubled down on his choice, explaining, "When I was in high school, the X-Men cartoon was really big, and this was before the movies. I've always been a huge Cyclops fan, and I'm really, really excited - hopefully, knock on wood - for them to be a part of it and come into it."

But Cyclops is not the only that excited Anthony. "[I'm excited] to hang out with Xavier and Beast and all those guys. But my favorite is Nightcrawler. If I can hang out with one character?

"Me and Nightcrawler in the French Quarter during Mardi Gras for two weeks, that's what I do," he concluded.