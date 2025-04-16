 
Geo News

Avicii's posthumous track with Elle King receives release date

Avicii's latest track is a collaboration with Elle King

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

April 16, 2025

Aviciis posthumous track with Elle King receives release date
Avicii's posthumous track with Elle King receives release date 

The world would be seeing just a bit more of Avicii.

His new single is set to be released along with a compilation of his other music.

Titled, Avicii Forever, featuring 19 tracks from the late Swedish DJ would also have brand new song, never-heard before.

It would feature the Ex’s and Oh’s sensation, Elle King and is slated for a May 16 release.

Along with the new track, Avicii Forever would also have popular tracks from the songwriter and producer, whose real name is Tim Bergling, including Hey Brother, Wake Me Up and Levels.

In a trailer for the launch, Avicii can be heard saying, “Timeless music, that’s what I’m trying to make.”

And as per The Standard, the latest single with King is to embody “Avicii’s genre-defying sound, blending folk and electronic elements with powerful vocals.”

For the unversed, Avicii skyrocketed to stardom in 2011, by the grace of his single, Levels that ranked number four in the UK singles chart, before he scored two top UK singles with his tracks, I Could Be The One with Nicky Romero, and Wake Me Up.

He was nominated for a Grammy two times during his career and even earned three UK top 10 albums, then proceeding to become the first DJ to headline New York’s Radio City Music Hall.

Avicii Forever comes after the posthumous release of his 2016 Ibiza version of Forever Yours and a posthumous album, Tim, which was released in 2019, a year after he died from suicide in April 2018. 

