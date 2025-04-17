Pakistan seal victory over Thailand to qualify for ICC Women's World Cup

Pakistan players celebrate a dismissal during their ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier match against Thailand at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on April 17, 2025. — Facebook/PakistanCricketBoard

LAHORE: Continuing their unbeaten run at the ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier, Pakistan thumped Thailand by 87 runs to qualify for the mega event, scheduled to be held later this year.

Pakistan captain Fatima Sana's decision to bat first paid dividends as her team's batting unit registered a formidable total of 205/6 in the allotted 50 overs.

Leading the way for the home side were top-order batter Sidra Amin and skipper Sana, who both scored half-centuries.

Amin top-scored for the green shirts with 80 off 105 deliveries, studded with nine fours, while Sana scored an unbeaten 62 off 59 balls, laced with six fours and a six.

The duo also recovered Pakistan from 85/4 by putting together a crucial 97-run partnership for the fifth wicket.

For Thailand, Thipatcha Putthawong took two wickets, while Onnicha Kamchomphu and Nattaya Boochatham chipped in with one scalp apiece.

Chasing a 206-run target, Thailand’s batting unit unfolded on a meagre 118 in 34.4 overs, resulting in Pakistan securing World Cup qualification with a match to spare.

Wicketkeeper batter Nannapat Koncharoenkai remained the top-scorer for Thailand with a 19-run knock.

Besides her, Nattaya Boochatham (16), Suwanan Khiaoto (15), Natthakan Chantham (13), Naruemol Chaiwai (12) and Thipatcha Putthawong (10) were the other notable run-getters.

For Pakistan, skipper Sana, Rameen Shamim and Nashra Sandhu picked up three wickets each, while Sadia Iqbal struck once.

The 87-run victory also helped Pakistan to acquire the top spot in the ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifier standings by replacing Bangladesh, who suffered a narrow three-wicket defeat at the hands of West Indies earlier today.

Despite having sealed the qualification, the hosts next face Bangladesh on Saturday.