King Charles under intense scrutiny as experts criticise Easter message

King Charles has been under scrutiny ever since he shared his Easter message mentioning other religions like Judaism and Islam.

In a conversation on GB News, Royal historian Alexander Lamon questioned the monarch’s timings to reference other religions in his message.

He further pointed out that while the King has shown genuine interest in different faiths, many were surprised by the timing.

"The love God showed when he walked the Earth is reflected the Jewish ethic of caring for the stranger and those in need, a deep human instinct echoed in Islam and other religious traditions," Charles said in his message.

"What should we make of this Christian Easter message? That he goes out of his way to mention other religions?" Lamon was asked.

To this, he said, "Well, it's funny because I actually looked at his previous Easter message from last year, and it's much more conventional because bear in mind then, he had just been diagnosed with cancer and his daughter-in-law had just been diagnosed with cancer.

"So as you can imagine, there was a slightly downbeat tone to it. But this year it seems very strange because at first glance, he's the King."

The historian continued, "He's the defender of the Christian faith. He is the most high profile Christian figure we have in the country, apart from perhaps the Archbishop of Canterbury.

"And that's a vacant position at the moment. But you would have expected a very straightforward message. And some of the message is quite straightforward.

"The shout-outs to Judaism and Islam, you think, well, why has he done that? On the one hand, I think Charles does have a sincere interest in other religions.

This isn't just some sort of bizarre thing he's been roped into saying, what you can't help wondering is, was this really the time and place?

"Because ultimately, Easter has a special significance for Christian faith, not for the Jewish faith or the Islamic faith."