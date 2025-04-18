Florence Pugh reveals major career shift plan

Florence Pugh has just now opened up about her plan to step into behind-the-camera work.

While chatting with Harper's Bazaar, the We Live In Times actress candidly discussed her decision to release her own movie.

"I love writing dialogue. It's my second main enjoyment outside of acting,” she admitted. “I've got a couple of shows and a movie that I want to make. I know who I want to play, and I see how I want it shot."

In 2023, Pugh’s first behind-the-camera work was a co-production in Zach Braff’s written and directed movie, A Good Person.

Recalling when she received an offer from Braff to produce her recently released miniseries East Of Eden, she continued, "I remember reading the scripts and thinking, 'She wants to give me this power?'"

The Hollywood actress portrayed the main antagonist character, Cathy Ames, in the series based on John Steinbeck’s novel.

Following this, she revealed people’s negative feedback towards her portrayed role as Ames, 'a terrible person.'

Defending her role in the series, the 29-year-old actress concluded, "But I get really a**** about that. I can explain all the awful things that she does. It's my responsibility to understand the character, because they can't defend themselves."

East Of Eden is scheduled to be released in 2026.