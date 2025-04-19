Jelly Roll reveals ONE habit that annoys wife Bunnie Xo

Jelly Roll confessed that his one not-so-cool habit annoys his wife, Bunnie Xo.

In a recent chat on The Jennifer Hudson Show, the Need a Favor singer and Luke Bryan shared some rare details of their married life.

During a rapid-fire questions session, Hudson asked the country stars, "What's one thing you do that drives your wife absolutely crazy?"

Bryan responded by saying that his snoring was "no bueno" for his wife, Caroline.

On the other hand, Jelly Roll shared that he has a bad habit of leaving his clothes like a trail "from the front door to the shower," adding that whenever he tells women this, they "shake their fist" at him.

Even the crowd that was present at the show bleated upon hearing Jelly's habit.

"I know and I've been trying to break this habit, y'all, and it annoys her to no end," he said of his wife of eight years.

Moreover, Bryan added that when he left a spoon at the counter after stirring creamer in his coffee, without anything to absorb the liquid, this act vexes his wife Caroline more than snoring.