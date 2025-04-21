Rachel Zegler seeks help as dog Lenny faces unknown health scare

Rachel Zegler is seeking help as her dog Lenny is suffering from a mysterious disease.

The Snow White actress took to her official Instagram account on Sunday Morning to share details about her pet's health scare.

The 23-year-old actress asked her fans for some advices "because everything else has been a dead end."

In the post shared on her Stories, she began by detailing that Lenny has "crazy diarrhea and a loss of appetite and nothing."

Zegler noted that she has been to doctors two times and they recommended her to give the pet chicken and rice, however, Lenny has not touched any of the food.

"We are now trying an appetite stimulant and an anti-diarrhetic to try to get him to eat and settle his tummy," Zegler continued. "He has never been like this before, so I am really, really I stressed."

"We are drinking water and otherwise seemingly good," she mentioned, adding that Lenny's health scare occured just "48 hours” before she had a flight.

"Anything would help," she asked her followers for any possible remedy.

Moreover, Zegler noted that Lenny is constantly in "discomfort" and "spraying" all over the apartment, and after all this she is fed up listening to the vet telling her to wait.

"I am going to pull my hair out," she expressed her disappointment. "That being said I am very thankful for everyone who has helped out little Lenny thus far. It's just so frustrating."

This post came after Zegler celebrated her pup’s second birthday last month.