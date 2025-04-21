John Travolta shares how he spent Easter Sunday with family

On Easter Sunday, families get together to celebrate the festival. So, John Travolta made sure to put his memories on social media for his fans.



In the Instagram post, the Pulp Fiction star shared a photo of his bedroom with his children and their family dog Peanut.

According to Hello!, the image showing the inside of his home in Florida was rare, given that the veteran actor is fairly private about his personal life.

"Happy Easter from me, Ella, Ben and Peanut! (Not to worry, she won’t eat the chocolate bunny.)," he captioned.

But behind the dog, which he adopted, is his stunning bedroom, which has a grey and white color scheme. His home also has a gym, swimming pool, and functioning airport.

Weighing in on his home, James Mellan Matulewicz, CEO & Creative Director at Bobbi Beck, said, "Many celebrity properties can end up feeling more like adverts for hotel rooms, where designer aesthetics can dominate so much that the house ends up feeling impersonal."

The homes expert told the outlet, "This is something that Travolta family has managed to avoid in their Florida estate, which is quite clearly a sanctuary that prioritises home comforts over aesthetics."

He continued, "Making a 7000 sq ft property feel cosy can be a challenge, but it's something that John and his family have managed to achieve. The Travolta property has a mixed tile throughout the rooms, rather than a single aesthetic through the house."

"This design approach can create a more relaxing space because, while the design choices are eclectic, they feel very personal and ultimately, personal touches are what turn houses into homes," the expert concluded.