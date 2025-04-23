Islamabad United defeat Multan Sultans by 7 wickets in PSL X clash

Islamabad United's Andries Gous (left) and Colin Munro bump fists during their PSL 10 match against Multan Sultans at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan on April 23, 2025. — PCB

Islamabad United handed Multan Sultans a seven-wicket defeat in the 13th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 played at the Multan Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

Chasing a modest 169-run target, the visitors comfortably knocked the winning runs for the loss of just three wickets and 17 balls to spare.

The three-time champions, however, got off to a contrasting start to the run chase as their in-form opener Sahibzada Farhan fell victim to Ubaid Shah the third over with 29 runs on the board. He could score 22 off 13 deliveries with the help of three fours and a six.

Gous was then joined by experienced Colin Munro in the middle and together they put United in a commanding position by adding 81 runs for the second wicket until the latter was dismissed by compatriot Michael Bracewell in the 11th over.

Munro smashed five fours and two sixes on his way to a 28-ball 45.

Gous, on the other hand, carried his bat all the way through and returned unbeaten after top-scoring for United with a 45-ball 80, studded with six fours and five sixes.

He also shared a 55-run partnership with Mohammad Nawaz, who scored a 19-ball 21.

For Sultans, Chris Jordan, Ubaid and Bracewell could pick up one wicket apiece while the rest went wicketless.

Opting to bat first, the home side got off to a cautious start to their innings as their in-form opening pair of skipper Mohammad Rizwan and Yasir Khan knitted 51 runs before the latter fell victim to Mohammad Nawaz in the seventh over.

Yasir, who scored a match-winning 87-run knock against Lahore Qalandars at the same venue on Tuesday, could only muster 29 runs off 17 deliveries with the help of two fours and as many sixes against leaders United.

Skipper Rizwan then shared a 65-run partnership for the second wicket with Usman until he got dismissed by United counterpart Shadab Khan.

Rizwan scored a cautious 36 off 37 deliveries, managing to hit only three boundaries.

The Sultans then suffered two more blows to their batting expedition as Michael Bracewell and Iftikhar Ahmed perished after making modest contributions.

Usman, on the other hand, had an agonising end to his defiant knock as he got run out in the penultimate over.

He remained the top-scorer for the Sultans with a 40-ball 61, comprised of four fours and as many sixes.

Middle-order batter Kamran Ghulam then gave a late push to the Sultans’ total with a brief 13-run cameo from just six deliveries and featured one four and a six.

For United, Shadab, Nawaz, Holder and Riley Meredith picked up one wicket apiece.

PLAYING XI

Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Yasir Khan, Usman Khan, Kamran Ghulam, Tayyab Tahir, Michael Bracewell, Iftikhar Ahmed, Chris Jordan, Usama Mir, Josh Little, Ubaid Shah

Islamabad United: Andries Gous (wk), Sahibzada Farhan, Colin Munro, Shadab Khan (c), Mohammad Nawaz, Haider Ali, Jason Holder, Imad Wasim, Saad Masood, Riley Meredith, Salman Irshad