Ali Tareen says Multan Sultans project 'very close to my heart'

Multan Sultans owner Ali Tareen in this undated photo. — Instagram/@aslitareen

Multan Sultans owner Ali Tareen has reiterated his deep commitment to the franchise, calling it a project that remains "very close to his heart" following significant investment and effort to establish the team as one of the Pakistan Super League's (PSL) most dominant sides this decade.

He also dismissed speculation that he plans to walk away from the team after PSL Season 10.

"I never said I'm abandoning Multan Sultans," Tareen told local media during his team's match against the Lahore Qalandars, which the Sultans won by 33 runs.

"We are simply exploring options to re-evaluate our franchise agreement after the tenth edition of the PSL."

Tareen explained that the current financial model is unsustainable for the franchise.

"We do have the option to renew our contract with a 25% increase on the current price. But at that price, we're operating at a loss," he said.

"My plan is to exercise our right to exit the current agreement and rebid for the team – hopefully at a more realistic valuation, similar to Karachi Kings' $26 million deal over ten years."

He also pointed to the challenges faced by the franchise's previous owners. "They suffered significant losses and couldn't continue. We stepped in, and now we'll look to bid again under better terms."

Commenting on his team's recent on-field performance, Tareen expressed satisfaction with their first win of PSL Season 10.

"After the loss to Islamabad United in Rawalpindi, we were focused on bouncing back at home in Multan," he said. "The coaches and I agreed there was no need to panic. We knew once we got back to Multan, we'd get things back on track."

While acknowledging the relatively subdued buzz around PSL X, he emphasised that the Sultans continue to play for their fans.

"We told the players they're playing for the people of Multan. That connection, that love — it's what drives us."

On talent development, Tareen proudly highlighted the success of the Tareen Cricket Academies.

"Our men's and women's academies are operating year-round. One standout story is Sheher Bano, a 14-year-old girl who joined us with no cricket experience. She's now represented Pakistan in the Under-19 Asia Cup and World Cup qualifiers," he shared.

"Our development squad under the JDW banner is participating in the PCB-organised President's Trophy Grade-II and I am pleased that they have done well in the opening two matches — taking first innings lead points in a drawn opening match and then recording a 10-wicket victory in the second match," Tareen said.

Looking ahead, Tareen revealed plans to further develop cricket infrastructure in the region.

"We're working on building a stadium in DHA Multan, as well as enhancing facilities in Rahim Yar Khan and Bahawalpur. The goal is to create a strong, coordinated network across South Punjab for our teams and academies."