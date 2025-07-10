PPP-PML-N coalition to continue, says PM's aide Rana Sanaullah

PM's Adviser on Political and Public Affairs Rana Sanaullah addressing a press conference. — APP/File

Sanaullah denies rift, confirms alliance continuation.

Mandviwalla admits PPP concerns in Punjab.

Coalition eyes more seats in Senate elections.



Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Rana Sanaullah on Thursday dismissed rumours of a split with the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), affirming that the current coalition government would continue as is.

Speaking on Geo News' programme 'Capital Talk', Sanaullah, adviser to the prime minister on political affairs, said: "The coalition government cannot continue without the alliance.

Even after the change in numbers following the reserved seats verdict, this system cannot work without the PPP and PML-N coalition. Both parties acknowledge this."

He added that the rumours circulating about the future of the alliance were "completely baseless."

Addressing claims that Field Marshal Asim Munir could be considered for the presidency, Sanaullah stated: "Let me be clear — this person will stay in uniform and go home after that, whenever that may be. There is no question of assuming any other office."

PPP's concerns in Punjab

On the subject of inter-party cooperation, PPP Senator Saleem Mandviwalla acknowledged discontent among PPP members in Punjab, attributing it to the provincial government's failure to address their concerns.

"In Punjab, our numbers are low, so our issues are often ignored. That's why our leaders come and complain to the party leadership," he said.

However, Mandviwalla also pointed to positive cooperation between the two sides, citing the example of the Sindh government opening a hospital in Punjab without any objection from the PML-N-led provincial government.

Sanaullah reiterated that both parties must maintain political maturity.

"Even the Charter of Democracy states that one party should not be involved in aiding the fall of the other's government."

Sanaullah also confirmed that his recent meeting with Maulana Fazlur Rehman concerned the upcoming Senate elections, adding:

"Yes, we aim to take their help. With the combined numbers of PPP, Maulana sb, and the PML-N, we can secure more seats."